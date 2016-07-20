Elements Offering SAN/NAS Servers to Canada

BURBANK, CALIF.—Elements’ SAN/NAS server and media storage products are heading to the Great White North. The company recently announced a deal with Montreal –based service system integrator CEV to offer the SAN/NAS range of products to the Canadian entertainment and media market.

Among the products that CEV will be offering include Elements One, Elements Gateway and Elements Cube. All systems provide a set of workflow enhancement and management tool features, including media asset management with full editing and data management capabilities.

CEV, which also has offices in Toronto, Quebec City and Halifax, will begin its partnership with Elements immediately.