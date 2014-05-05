Elemental Streams Live 4K Opera

VIENNA, AUSTRIA and PORTLAND, ORE.—Elemental Technologies announced that the Vienna State Opera will use Elemental video processing solutions to stream the world’s first live production in 4K high-efficiency video coding delivered via MPEG-DASH over the Internet.



Set for 7 p.m. CET on Wednesday May 7, the production of Verdi’s “Nabucco” with opera star Plácido Domingo in the title role will be streamed for global viewing on UHD smart TVs as well as to a 65-inch Samsung UHD TV at the opera house. The new Wiener Staatsoper Samsung smart TV app will have been released ahead of the performance and is the first such app with fully integrated UHD playout functionality that will allow viewers worldwide to watch the broadcast at their respective prime time, through Vienna State Opera’s time-shift feature.



Vienna State Opera holds 60 titles and more than 300 performances per season. The Vienna State Opera, also known as Wiener Staatsoper, produces more than 40 live broadcasts annually.



In addition to 4K HEVC real-time video streaming, Elemental supports live streaming and video-on-demand for the Wiener Staatsoper full HD livestreaming service, which enables viewers to purchase a selection of live performances over the web to be enjoyed on computers, mobile devices, connected TVs and on Samsung smart TVs, time-shifted for optimal viewing in each local market. Elemental also supports a Vienna State Opera companion application that shows subtitles and score sheets through a second screen app in sync with broadcasts.



The workflow for the 4K streaming event was designed by Elemental partner ETAS High Tech Hardware Systems GmbH. Based in Austria, ETAS has worked closely with Vienna State Opera, Samsung and other partners to assure event success. For the event, Elemental Live will encode content captured by a Sony PMW-F55 CineAlta 4K camera. Delivery of the 4K HEVC MPEG-DASH streams will be managed by Ooyala for viewing worldwide via a custom Samsung connected TV application and PC-based application. Elemental will also encode content for a 65-inch Samsung connected TV for public viewing at the opera house.