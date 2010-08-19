Element Technica to introduce Pulsar, Neutron 3-D rigs

Element Technica will unveil Pulsar and display production models of the new Neutron 3-D rigs at IBC2010.

Pulsar is engineered to mount midsized and box-style digital cameras, such as the Scarlet, Epic, SI-2K, Sony EX3 and P1, stereoscopically with any ENG-style lenses.

The Neutron is designed for the smallest HD cameras, including the SI-2K, Iconix and Wige Media CUNIMA, carrying C-mount lenses. The two new Technica 3-D rigs join the Quasar, designed for the largest cameras, including Sony HDC-1500, HDC-1500 T-block, P1 and F23/35, the Genesis, the RED ONE, ARRI D-21 and Phantom, mounted with prime or zoom lenses.

Element Technica also will unveil the new hand controller for Technica 3-D rigs. The controller provides a familiar look and feel to camera assistants schooled in industry-standard lens controls.

See Element Technica at IBC Stand 11.F35.