EKTRA Selects CommScope’s Home Networks

HICKORY, N.C.—CommScope has announced that EKTRA is deploying CommScope’s VIP7100 UHD set top solution to it Balticum TV customers in Lithuania.

The VIP7100 is an interactive IP set top powered by the Android TV operating system (OS) and allows subscribers to enable both linear TV and various OTT streaming services. The device speeds up the process of launching Netflix, YouTube, and various local apps, CommScope said.

“Service providers understand how valuable it is to enhance their subscriber’s live and on-demand TV offering and the ability to stream content quickly and easily,” said Phil Cardy, vice president, International PLM, Home Networks, CommScope. “By deploying CommScope’s VIP7100 set top solution, EKTRA is providing their Balticum TV customers with a solution that delivers a rich, entertainment offering they have come to expect.”

The set top supports standard Android TV applications and allows subscribers to mirror their Android device to their TV screen. By using the voice-enabled remote, subscribers can also search for additional content and install additional applications on the device.

“We are excited to offer our customers a solution that brings a whole new TV viewing experience into their homes,” said Valery Alfimov, CEO, EKTRA. “CommScope is a market leader in set top solutions, we are excited to provide our customers with a new device that allows them to launch new TV services quickly with pre-certified OTT applications.”