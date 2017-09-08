Eight NFL Stadiums Add Intel freeD Technology for 2017 Season

NEW YORK—NFL fans won’t have to watching on their TV at homes to get the best highlights, as Intel and the National Football League are partnering to deliver Intel’s freeD technology to eight new stadiums, bringing the total to 11 across the league; the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers had previously instituted the technology.

Each of the stadiums will be equipped with 38 5K UHD cameras to capture plays from all angles. The footage will then be used to create 360-degree highlights and immersive player perspectives.

Intel’s freeD technology will now be available at stadiums for the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins. Minnesota will be the host stadium for Super Bowl LII.

Fans will be able to access the freeD generated highlights through NFL.com, the NFL Mobile app, the NFL YouTube channel and NFL team’s digital offerings. The replays will also be featured in-stadium.

In addition to the 5K cameras, each venue is equipped with servers that can process up to 1 TB of data per 15- to 30-second clip. The volumetric video is then sent to a special control room where the Intel production team virtually recreates the clip in 3D.

Here is a video example of the freeD replays from Intel: