EBU Signs Mobile Viewpoint for Live Newsgathering, Content Delivery

ALKMAAR, THE NETHERLANDS—The European Broadcasting Union and Mobile Viewpoint signed an agreement to deliver news and other content to EBU members and clients via IP, according to Mobile Viewpoint.





Dedicated IP encoding and decoding appliances using Mobile Viewpoint technology will be rolled out gradually in 2016 with the launch of the Eurovision Open Smart Virtual IP Network and its online portal. This cooperation enables both companies to complement their respective competitive strengths, and push for innovation and cross-compatibility of IP broadcast technologies.

Mobile Viewpoint said the deployment of IP transmission solutions by major broadcasters has already shown that this technology is now widely accepted as the major tool for cost-effective and fast news gathering.

“This alliance enables the EBU to continue developing our open IP hybrid network for our clients,” EBU Network Director Graham Warren said. “It will empower media professionals to manage their transmissions wherever and whenever thanks to the latest IP digital technology and our enhanced online portal.”

Mobile Viewpoint Managing Director Michel Bais said the deal “ opens up a whole new market and group of customers who like to use IP as a cost-effective alternative to traditional satellite and fiber with outstanding quality of service. EB’'s global network reliability and reach make it possible to deliver these services in combination with our adaptive encoding devices.”