EBU Boosts Paralympic Coverage



When the 2010 Paralympics Games begin on 12 March, the EBU is ready to deliver more coverage of events than ever before. More than 42 hours of competitions will be available live to European viewers, with more than 150 total hours of coverage planned.



Programming will be available on the television channels of EBU member stations in Austria, Belarus, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.



Throughout all EBU territories, the same Vancouver Live broadband platform used to stream coverage of the 2010 Winter Olympics will be used for the Winter Paralympics.

