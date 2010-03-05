EBU awards T-VIPS Winter Olympic gold

The European Broadcast Union (EBU) deployed T-VIPS CP541 seamless monitoring switches to provide error-free transmission of Winter Olympic footage to EBU members.

Eurovision, the EBU’s operation unit, managed the contribution links between the Whistler Winter Olympic facilities, the Vancouver international broadcasting center and onward to Brussels, Zurich and Geneva. The CP541s were managed and controlled by the Eurovision team in Vancouver and Geneva using a T-VIPS Connect management system.

“The EBU have a strict requirement to provide the highest possible service level on our transmissions to our members and customers. A true seamless redundancy contribution solution is therefore critical to our business. We selected the T-VIPS CP541 monitoring switch for our Olympic transmissions since the CP541 is one of the few monitoring switches on the market that has demonstrated full seamless operation. T-VIPS have a reputation for high reliability and they were a natural partner for us for his important event,” said Puiu Dolea, head of resource management for Eurovision. “Our engineers were really impressed with the T-VIPS solution; not only does it provide truly seamless switching, but it does it with the flexibility and robustness necessary for content that’s going to be watched by millions all over Europe. We’re confident that the CP541 is one of the best seamless switches on the market.”

The CP541 monitored the two incoming transport streams for any errors based on TRT101-290 parameters, and in the event of an error in the main backhaul line, it could seamlessly switch to the back-up connection. The system went live two weeks before the games started.