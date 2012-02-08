Earl Miller Upgrades Truck With Fujinon



WAYNE, N.J.: Fujinon announced that Earl Miller Productions--a mobile production and production services company in Austin, Texas--purchased six Fujinon lenses for its upgrades to EMP Unit Two. The 42-foot truck is regularly booked for live entertainment and sports productions nationwide.



The Fujinon lens package, which includes three XA66x9.3BESM box-style HD telephoto lenses and three ZA22x7.6BERD HD ENG lenses, will be used in conjunction with six new Ikegami HDK-79EC HD-native, multi-format camera systems. While Earl Miller Productions has been a long-time Fujinon customer, the company still did shootouts and compared prices.



“We expect these new lenses to still be in service five to 10 years down the road,” said Mike Miller, vice president of Earl Miller Productions.



The company chose a semi-servo configuration, combining servo zoom control with manual focus. The six lenses will be dedicated to Unit 2 truck operations.

