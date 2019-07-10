DVB Coding Specifications Now Incorporate HDR Dynamic Mapping

GENEVA—As HDR content continues to grow, DVB has unveiled a revision to its video and audio coding specifications for broadcast and broadband applications that now include HDR Dynamic Mapping. With the addition of HDR DM, a receiver, such as a TV set, can adapt a HDR video signal to the characteristics of the display.

The specifics of this update are for ETSI TS 101 154, which set how video and audio coding are used for satellite, cable and terrestrial broadcast systems, as well as broadband delivery. HDR DM is meant to allow content creators and device manufacturers a way to adapt video content to closely replicate the intended appearance, as produced in a reference viewing environment.

Three solutions for HDR DM have been included in the updated version of TS 101 154:

SMPTE ST 2094-10 - Dynamic Metadata for Color Volume Transform - Application #1

ETSI TS 103 433-2 (SL-HDR2) - High-Performance Single-Layer HDR system for us in consumer electronics devices; Part Two: Enhancements for Perceptual Quantization (PQ) transfer function based HDR systems.

SMPTE ST 2094-40 - Dynamic Metadata for Color Volume Transform - Application #4

DVB audiovisual coding specifications have two ways of providing HDR video content—Hybrid Log Gamma and 10-bit variant of PQ-10—but HDR DM only applies to PQ-10.

The revised specification, which was approved by the DVB Steering Board on July 3, has been published as DVB BlueBook A001 and will be forwarded to ETSI for publication as TS 101 154 v2.6.1. DVB’s specifications for Service Information and Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP also now support HDR DM.

Now, the DVB Technical Module working group on audio and video will proceed with verification and validation activities to help with implementation.