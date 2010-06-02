Dubsat launches Australian spot delivery service

Distributed advertising and media asset management company Dubsat has launched its new delivery solution for the Win Television Network (WIN) and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) consolidated MediaHub broadcast center at Ingleburn on the outskirts of Sydney.

The new WIN-ABC MediaHub delivery solution was supplied and installed by Dubsat and includes network connectivity, hardware and the Dubsat Station Application. The Station Applications at the MediaHub and WIN TV Wollongong have been upgraded to incorporate live redundancy across both destinations.