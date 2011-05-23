Dubai Media goes to Front Porch Digital for archive

Front Porch Digital, the French provider of solutions to migrate, manage, and market media content, has announced that the television broadcast operation of Dubai Media Inc. (DMI) will base its archive on its DIVArchive content storage management (CSM) system. The archive will enable the initial stage of Dubai Media's plan to establish an enterprisewide file-based workflow that integrates all operations, including broadcast. The archive will cut storage management costs and provide the platform for subsequent phases of the project.

DIVArchive is a centralized content repository for digital media assets regardless of format, size or type, with direct interfaces into all leading broadcast devices, nonlinear editing platforms, media asset management (MAM) solutions and broadcast control systems. At DMI, the DIVArchive installation will comprise nearline storage, a robotic data tape library and transcoding servers, all integrated under the DIVArchive management software. When the initial phase of the project is complete, content from the DIVArchive-managed system will feed Harmonic's Omneon playout servers under the control of a Pebble Beach automation system. The archive will be located at DMI's existing facility adjacent to the Al Maktoum Bridge in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.