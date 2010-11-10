DTV Supplemental Service Reports Due to FCC Dec. 1

WASHINGTON: A deadline for full-power TV stations to report their supplementary services to the Federal Communications Commission is nigh. The FCC’s Form 317 is due Dec. 1, Brendan Holland of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP reminds broadcasters. The form is for reporting any ancillary or supplemental services provided by DTV station operators during the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2010.



DTV stations have to provide one free video signal in their coverage areas. The remaining bitstream can be used to transmit additional free video feeds, which many stations do, or rented out for other uses--software distribution, data transmission, paging, teletext, etc. Any such services that bring in revenue incur a 5 percent remittance to the commission.



Holland notes that all stations, including those operating on special temporary or program test authority, must file whether or not they are renting out bandwidth.