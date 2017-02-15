DTV Gryphon Encoder Installed in Wild Hare Satellite Truck

ELGIN, ILL.—DTV Innovations has hitched a ride with Wild Hare Satellite HD’s satellite uplink truck, announcing the installation of its DTVI Gryphon PVE-3 ultra-low latency video encoder. Wild Hare acquired the encoder to refresh its video contribution compression equipment to have its truck be in compliance with the FCC’s DVB-CID mandate.

Wild Hare will use the Gryphon PVE-3 encoders to encode standard and high-definition MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/H.264, 4:2:0 and 4:2:2, 8-bit and 10-bit, and up to eight pairs of broadcast quality audio. The encoders can be multiplexed together with an internal multiplexer to transmit services and protect content with BISS encryption.

David Garbutt, owner of Wild Hare, said that determining factors in selecting the Gryphon PVE-3 encoders included the integrated front panel carrier/modulator controls, the menu structure, rapid boot time and front panel switch.