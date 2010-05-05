DTS showcases cutting-edge audio products at 2010 NAB

At the 2010 NAB Show, DTS unveiled its Neural UpMix, a new Pro Tools plug-in designed to upmix content to 5.1 and 7.1 channels, and the latest version of its audio encoding suite, DTS-HD Master Audio Suite v2.5 (MAS 2.5).

Combining precision and creative flexibility, the Neural UpMix plug-in can output 5.1 or 7.1 multichannel audio tracks from stereo or 5.1 source material while preserving the spectral and timbral balance of the original mix. Mixing engineers will be able to upmix audio tracks on a scene-by-scene basis to create an immersive audio experience that can greatly enhance both standard 2-D as well as 3-D Blu-ray soundtracks.

DTS–HD Master Audio Suite v2.5 makes one of the fastest Blu-ray Disc audio encoders on the market even faster with the introduction of folder-based batch encoding for Blu-ray, DVD and online digital delivery. This new functionality automates the encoding process, enabling hundreds of audio encodes to be processed with just a few mouse clicks.