DTS Premiers New Audio Tools at IBC



DTS is offering a preview of their new DTS-HD Master Audio Suite v1.6 at the IBC Show. The audio tool set is built on a foundation provided by the company’s earlier products and includes significant advances in digital downloading and streaming, including new stream types and support for additional bit-rates, including the bandwidth-adaptive DTS Express encoding format.



This latest version also features a dramatic increase in audio content encoding speed, using multi-processor technology to attain speeds of up to 48 times faster than real time.



DTS is at stand 2.B50.



