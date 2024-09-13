DPA Microphones Unveils 2061 Miniature Omnidirectional Mic At IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM—DPA Microphones has introduced its 2061 Miniature Omnidirectional Microphone for applications ranging from broadcast studios and ENG to theaters, event venues and houses of worship here at IBC 2024.

“We launched the 2061 to appeal to audio professionals who are not yet part of the DPA family and are looking to upgrade their audio quality with a crystal-clear, no-frills microphone,” said Helga Volha Somava, product management director at DPA Microphones. “With its durable and rugged enclosure and premier DPA sound, the 2061 does not compromise on excellence. This is a great miniature microphone that is a worthy competitor to other well-known and widely used models.”

The 2061 features a new, simplified 5mm capsule construction that targets superior performance in the 50 Hz to 16 kHz frequency range, with 128 dB peak SPL. Like its predecessors, the 2061 has best-in-class speech intelligibility via the clear, natural DPA sound, as well as robust mechanical construction, the company said.

With an omnidirectional pickup pattern, this pre-polarized condenser microphone is designed to capture the human voice accurately with minimal coloration and a high level of fidelity and intelligibility from any direction. The DPA 2061 has a flat frequency curve with a soft 3 dB boost at 8 kHz – 16 kHz, it said.

The mic is not pre-tailored to compensate for any specific position in which a lavalier is commonly placed, which allows a sound engineer to capture authentic sound from any arrangement, it said.

The 2061’s 4.5-foot (1.5 meter) Kevlar reinforced cable offers flexible strain relief for resilience against physical damage. The mic’s advanced sweat-repelling capabilities and IP57 certification for exposure to water, dust and makeup further add to its durability and reliability, it said.

The IP57 international standard defines the degrees of protection provided by an enclosure. Testing determined the ingress of dust does not interfere with micro. Temporary immersion in water produces no permanent, negative effects. These features also ensure ease of cleaning and a prolonged life, the company said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The mic has a fixed cap and includes permanent connector options that are compatible with 3-pin LEMO, TA4F and Mini-Jack, providing for easier use, especially in chaotic work environments requiring quick, smooth results, it said.

The company’s recently launched AIR1 Universal Miniature Fur Windscreen is well-suited to the 2061 for use in windy, outdoor applications. The SCM0030 and SCM0034 clips, and DUA056 series of foam windscreens are also compatible with the microphone, it said.

See DPA Microphones at IBC 2024 Stand 8.C42.