Dolby Vision HDR Added to Universal Titles

SAN FRANCISCO—A slate of films from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment now available on the VUDU streaming service have added Dolby Vision HDR imaging. Among the films include “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” “Lucy,” “Oblivion” and “Lone Survivor;” “Lucy” and “Oblivion” have also added Dolby Atmos moving audio.

Dolby Vision combines HDR and wide color gamut for its hi-res images. Dolby Atmos allows sound to move around a room in a three-dimensional way for an immersive experience.

Dolby Vision is also employed streaming services Netflix and Amazon for some of its titles.