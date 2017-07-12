Dolby, RED Among HPA 2017 Engineering Excellence Winners

LOS ANGELES—The judges for the Hollywood Professional Association’s 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards have determined the winners, following the official judging session in June.

Here are the winners:

Colorfront Engine from Colorfront is an automatically managed, ACES-compliant color pipeline that brings plug and play simplicity to complex production requirements.

Dolby Vision Post Production Tools from Dolby integrate into existing color-grading workflows for both cinema and home deliverable grading.

SGO’s Mistika VR technology is the company’s latest development to its Mistika Ultima offerings and is a VR focused system with real-time stitching capabilities using SGO’s optical flow technology.

WEAPON 8K Vista Vision from RED Digital Cinema delivers high resolution and image quality by offering 35 Megapixels, 17x more resolution than HD and 4x more than 4K.

Additional awards will be handed out in 12 craft categories, including color grading, editing, sound and visual effects. Also, Larry Chernoff will receive the lifetime achievement award. HPA will announce the Judges Award for Creativity and Engineering in September.

All of the winners will be honored during the 12th annual HPA Awards Gala on Nov. 16 in Los Angeles.