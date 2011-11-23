DNF develops new apps for integrated control

DNF Controls (www.dnfcontrols.com) has released of a series of applications for its Flex Control Network, a platform of professional IP-based machine controllers that allow broadcasters to solve a variety of operational control problems. The applications are designed for all segments of the broadcast industry: such as live and live-to-tape production; master control and playout; broadcast and network (cable) operations; postproduction; live sports; live news; and machine control.

The Flex Control platform currently consists of device controllers with 25 drivers and interface systems that combine with a full range of control panels to solve the most complex control problems while using an existing IP infrastructure as the backbone. With its tactile control surfaces, browser-based interfaces for ease of use and deployment, and simple push-button operation using "event to action" logic for sophisticated, automated control, Flex Control delivers centralized and distributed control over machinery and workflows.

Flex Control offers infinite possibilities for controlling, monitoring and managing networked devices over LAN, WAN and the Internet. With Flex Control, users can add and change devices, control protocols, and control points whenever and wherever they want without disrupting their workflow. Flex Control lets users redistribute the broadcast or production workload at a moment's notice to keep up with late-breaking news, equipment failure, unexpected personnel changes or other events. Users can control almost anything in their facility from anywhere in the world using DNF's Web services from a computer, tablet, smart phone or any other Web-enabled device.