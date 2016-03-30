DNF Develops Camera Shading Tech With CNN

NORTHRIDGE, CALIF.—Camera shading now has a one button-press technology after a recent collaboration between DNF Controls and CNN. According to Dan Fogel, DNF chief technology officer, the company was able to help CNN’s Los Angeles production center remove a manual step in the camera shading workflow that would often cause errors in the coverage of live events.

To help with this new technology, DNF used its GTP-32 control processor. With the processor, a signal from the Sony panel triggers the correct router crosspoint, which then sends that camera’s video to the shading monitor.

DNF Controls is a device control interface provider, offering human-to-human and machine-to-machine systems.