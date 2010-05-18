DK-Technologies updates meter software to display loudness

DK-Technologies has released a new software upgrade enabling broadcasters to adapt their DK audio meters to show loudness in addition to any of the usual metering scales. No matter what loudness measurement standard the industry finally decides to adopt, all DK meters will be upgradable to accommodate those recommendations, thereby future proofing these products and providing customers with a cost-effective solution to this problem. Upgrades for the MSD600M++ and the PT0760M are also available through local DK dealers.