DK-Technologies to Spotlight New DK3 Audio Loudness Meter at 2012 NAB Show

DK Technologies DK3 Audio Loudness Meter

At NAB 2012, DK Technologies will spotlight its new DK3 compact audio loudness meter that delivers conventional metering as well as ITU, EBU R128, ARIB and ATSC-compliant loudness metering on a device the size of a smart phone.



Ideal for ensuring CALM compliance, the DK3 features a 3G HD/SDI video input and can be powered from a computer USB port for location recording. The product line also includes the DK1 for stereo and DK2 for surround sound.



DK-Technologies will also show the DK PT0760 HD/SD waveform monitor, PT0760M HD/SD multi-channel video waveform monitor, an audio-only version of the PT0740M, and the PT5300 Compact VariTime sync generator.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. DK Technologies will be at booth C9942.