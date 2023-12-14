DJI Unveils Introduces Ronin 4D-8K

SHENZHEN, China—DJI today unveiled the Ronin 4D-8K, a new iteration of the Ronin 4D professional cinema camera platform.

The all-in-one 8K cinema camera integrates DJI’s 4-axis stabilization and other technologies into a comprehensive cinematography solution. The Ronin 4D cinema camera offers flexibility to solo cinematographers and a wide range of possibilities for coordinated shooting, the company said.

"Empowering creators with cutting-edge technology has always been at the heart of DJI's mission,” said Paul Pan, DJI senior product line manager. “The Ronin 4D-8K stands as a testament to our dedication to delivering unparalleled imaging solutions and providing creators with the tools they need to bring their visions to life with exceptional clarity and brilliance.”

The DJI Ronin 4D-8K offers a suite of features that cater to the diverse needs of cinematographers. With full-frame 8K/60fps and 4K/120fps capabilities, the camera ensures exceptional image quality, providing filmmakers with versatility in capturing the demands of the scene. The 800/4000 Dual-Native ISO enhances performance across various lighting conditions, complemented by a maximum of 14.7 stops of dynamic range, offering cinematic depth and rich color grades in any scenario, the company said.

The Ronin 4D-8K offers built-in 9-stop physical ND filters for precise exposure control, DL/E/L/PL/M interchangeable lens mounts for creative freedom, autofocus on manual lenses and Automated Manual Focus (AMF) for quick and accurate focusing with a LiDAR focusing system. Its seamless transition to Flex Form without tools allows for on-the-go adjustments, highlighting the camera's versatility, it said.

The Ronin 4D-8K leverages the company’s DJI Cinema Color Science (DCCS), which delivers accurate, aesthetically pleasing skin tones, even in complex lighting conditions. The DCCS color engine relies on a new algorithm that enables smooth yet detailed images, high bit-width internal color and tone processing for natural transitions. It also leverages multiple high-precision LUT processing modules for precise color adjustments in diverse lighting conditions, it said.

Complementing DCCS is the CineCore image processing platform, developed by DJI to deliver high-quality digital intermediates for post-production, DJI said.

The new camera platform joins DJI’s Inspire 3 and Zenmuse X7 as being officially Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) certified, it said.

The Ronin 4D-8K combo includes the Ronin 4D Main Body, a Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera, a DJI DL PZ 17-28mm T3.0 ASPH lens, a PROSSD 1TB, a PROSSD Mount, hand grips, a top handle, a high-bright main monitor, a TB50 intelligent battery, a LiDAR range finder and a DJI Ronin 4D RAW license key for $12,838.

The Zenmuse X9-8K gimbal camera is also available for purchase and retails for $3,599. It includes a Zenmuse X9-8K gimbal camera protector case, an X9 gimbal base cap and a DL mount body cap.