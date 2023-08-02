DJI Introduces Osmo Action 4 Camera

Content creators looking to capture action and adventure content now have a new option with the launch of DJI’s Osmo Action 4.

Designed for adventure enthusiasts, Osmo Action 4 offers exceptional image quality, flexible features and impressive low-light performance in a $399 standard package that can shoot 4K/120fps. It is equipped with a powerful 1/1.3" image sensor, wide f/2.8 aperture, and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size, the company said.

"The Osmo Action 4 is a testament to our commitment to high-quality imagery, reliability, and user-centric design," said Paul Pan, senior product line manager at DJI. "We can't wait to see how our users harness the power of this exceptional camera to create breathtaking content that pushes their limits and inspires others to embark on their own remarkable journeys."

While cameras like the Osmo Action 4 are targeted to consumers and action enthusiasts, they have also made their way into professional productions of action and extreme sports .

DJI described key specs for the camera as follows:

Equipped with a powerful 1/1.3" image sensor, wide f/2.8 aperture, and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size it can shoot 4K/120fps and provides a 155° ultra-wide FOV.

With features like 360° HorizonSteady stabilization modes, including RockSteady 3.0/3.0+ for FPV footage and HorizonBalancing /HorizonSteady for horizontal shots, Osmo Action 4 ensures stable and high-quality imagery in various sports and non-sporty scenarios.

The 10-bit D-Log M color mode provides over one billion colors and a wider dynamic range.

An advanced color temperature sensor ensures true-to-life tones.

With its ultra-long battery life, users can film for over 2.5 hours and the battery can be recharged to 80% in 18 minutes. Additionally, Osmo Action 4's battery is built to withstand low temperatures with a freeze-resistant design and provides up to 150 minutes of recording time in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F).

Versatile features for effortless recording.

Enhanced recording capabilities for seamless broadcasts. With its built-in microphones, stereo recording provides crisp, clear sound, while external connection support allows for expanded recording options. It has three mics and advanced wind noise reduction software that enables recording with enhanced audio fidelity, even in windy or fast-moving scenarios. With Wi-Fi livestreaming capability, users can easily connect with audiences.

SnapShot Button & Quick Switch Button offers immediate recording and instant mode switching.

Quick Switching Between Five Custom Modes allows users to save their frequently used custom settings and switch between modes on the fly with the Quick Switch button and voice prompts.

Voice Prompt informs users of current modes without needing to unmount the camera.

Voice Control recognizes voice commands with a high recognition rate to control the camera when hands are busy.

Upgraded InvisiStick recognizes and digitally hides the selfie stick and eliminates it from your shots in a wider range of scenarios.

Digital Zoom of up to 2x can be adjusted while recording for better image composition.

DJI Mic Compatibility via the Type-C port, and external mics via 3.5mm to Type-C cable, DJI reported.