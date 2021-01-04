Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Most-Pirated TV Show of 2020

MANCHESTER, U.K.—Dragons were replaced by Baby Yoda as the most-pirated TV content for 2020, as TorrentFreak reported its annual top 10 list of most-pirated TV shows , which saw the “Star Wars”-based Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” lead the way.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” had held a seven-year streak as the most-pirated show, but with the series ending in 2019, a new champion was bound to emerge. “The Mandalorian” (the third most-pirated show in 2019) now headlines a new top three that also consisted of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” and HBO’s “Westworld”—both of which had not been on the list in 2019.

TorrentFreak says that the three most popular titles being on three separate subscription services, which not everyone may be able to afford, is an example of the piracy problem.

The other top 10 most-pirated shows are as follows: “Vikings,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Walking Dead,” “The Outsider,” “Arrow” and “The Flash.”

TorrentFreak’s rankings are based on BitTorrent statistics for downloads of single episodes worldwide.