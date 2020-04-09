Disney+ Reaches 50 Million Paid Subscribers

BURBANK, Calif.—The Disney+ streaming service that launched in November 2019 has surpassed 50 million paid subscribers worldwide, according to The Walt Disney Company.

Part of this growth comes as Disney in recent weeks had launched in the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland and India, the latter of which quickly amassed 8 million paid subscribers. Beyond that no breakdown was provided for subscribers by country, but back February Disney reported that subscription numbers for the streaming service was at 28.6 million when it was only available in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

As many people worldwide are being required to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, there have been reports that have said people were and are expected to add additional streaming services , which could be helping Disney+’s numbers at this time.

“We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International.