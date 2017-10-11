Disney, Fox Join Forces With Other Studios for Download Service
LOS ANGELES—The major Hollywood studios—with the current exception of Paramount—are getting along as Bloomberg Technology reports that they will team on a new digital film service. Led by Walt Disney Co., Movies Anywhere will allow customers to keep and watch their online film purchases at a single site and accessible through multiple devices. In addition to Disney, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures have joined the service; Paramount and Lions Gate Entertainment say they are supportive, but will not join at this time.
Read the full story via Bloomberg Technology.
