Dish Reaches Carriage Agreement with Game Show Network
The deal ends a three week blackout on Dish TV and Sling TV
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish and the Game Show Network have reached a new multi-year carriage agreement that restores the channel to Dish TV and Sling TV and ends a three week blackout.
The Game Show Network went dark on Dish and Sling on Sept. 6 after the two sides were unable to reach a new agreement.
"We're pleased to have reached a multi-year agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, executive vice president and group president, Dish TV. "I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."
"We are happy to have entered into a long-term agreement with Dish and that Dish customers can resume watching their favorite shows on Game Show Network for years to come," said Tim Carry, executive vice president distribution for Game Show Network.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.