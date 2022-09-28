Dish Reaches Carriage Agreement with Game Show Network

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish and the Game Show Network have reached a new multi-year carriage agreement that restores the channel to Dish TV and Sling TV and ends a three week blackout.

The Game Show Network went dark on Dish and Sling on Sept. 6 after the two sides were unable to reach a new agreement.

"We're pleased to have reached a multi-year agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, executive vice president and group president, Dish TV. "I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."

"We are happy to have entered into a long-term agreement with Dish and that Dish customers can resume watching their favorite shows on Game Show Network for years to come," said Tim Carry, executive vice president distribution for Game Show Network.