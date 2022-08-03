Dish Drops Below 10M Pay Subs for First Time Since 2004

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Network reported Q2 2022 earnings that marked a new low in its video subscriber counts with its pay TV satellite and video customers dropping below 10 million for the first time since June of 2004 (opens in new tab).

In Q2, 2022, Dish TV satellite subscribers fell by 202,000 to 7,791,000 while the Sling TV virtual MVPD dropped 55,000 subs to 2,197,000 subscribers for a total of 9,988 million, down from 10,245 million in Q1, 2022.

The company also reported loses in its wireless operations with wireless subs falling by 210,000 to 7,867,000.