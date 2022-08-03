Dish Drops Below 10M Pay Subs for First Time Since 2004
By George Winslow published
In Q2 2022, Dish lost 202K satellite subs and Sling TV dropped 55K subs
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Network reported Q2 2022 earnings that marked a new low in its video subscriber counts with its pay TV satellite and video customers dropping below 10 million for the first time since June of 2004 (opens in new tab).
In Q2, 2022, Dish TV satellite subscribers fell by 202,000 to 7,791,000 while the Sling TV virtual MVPD dropped 55,000 subs to 2,197,000 subscribers for a total of 9,988 million, down from 10,245 million in Q1, 2022.
The company also reported loses in its wireless operations with wireless subs falling by 210,000 to 7,867,000.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
