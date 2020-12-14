Dish, Cox Media Retrans Deal Restores Stations in 10 Markets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish and Cox Media Group have agreed to a multi-year deal that, in addition to carriage for local Northwest stations, will restore 14 Cox stations to Dish customers that have been blacked out since July .

The blackout occurred as the Dish and Cox Media Group, which is owned by Apollo Global Management, struggled to come to terms following Apollo’s acquisition of the Cox stations, which ultimately led to litigation that reached federal court.

Here are Cox stations that are returning to Dish:

WSB-TV (ABC), Atlanta

WFXT-TV (Fox), Boston

WSOC-TV (ABC), Charlotte, N.C.

WAXN-TV (IND), Charlotte, N.C.

WHIO-TV (CBS), Dayton, Ohio

WFOX-TV (Fox), Jacksonville, Fla.

WFOX2-TV (MNT), Jacksonville, Fla.

WHBQ-TV (Fox), Memphis, Tenn.

WFTV-TV (ABC), Orlando, Fla.

WRDQ-TV (IND), Orlando, Fla.

WPXI-TV (NBC), Pittsburgh

KIRO-TV (CBS), Seattle

KOKI-TV (Fox), Tulsa, Okla.

KMYT-TV (MNT), Tulsa, Okla

The terms of the agreement were not shared.