Dish, Cox Media Retrans Deal Restores Stations in 10 Markets
Cox stations have been dark for Dish customers since July
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish and Cox Media Group have agreed to a multi-year deal that, in addition to carriage for local Northwest stations, will restore 14 Cox stations to Dish customers that have been blacked out since July.
The blackout occurred as the Dish and Cox Media Group, which is owned by Apollo Global Management, struggled to come to terms following Apollo’s acquisition of the Cox stations, which ultimately led to litigation that reached federal court.
Here are Cox stations that are returning to Dish:
- WSB-TV (ABC), Atlanta
- WFXT-TV (Fox), Boston
- WSOC-TV (ABC), Charlotte, N.C.
- WAXN-TV (IND), Charlotte, N.C.
- WHIO-TV (CBS), Dayton, Ohio
- WFOX-TV (Fox), Jacksonville, Fla.
- WFOX2-TV (MNT), Jacksonville, Fla.
- WHBQ-TV (Fox), Memphis, Tenn.
- WFTV-TV (ABC), Orlando, Fla.
- WRDQ-TV (IND), Orlando, Fla.
- WPXI-TV (NBC), Pittsburgh
- KIRO-TV (CBS), Seattle
- KOKI-TV (Fox), Tulsa, Okla.
- KMYT-TV (MNT), Tulsa, Okla
The terms of the agreement were not shared.
Dish is currently in another retransmission dispute, this one with Nexstar, which has resulted in 164 stations across 115 markets being blacked out for customers.
