Dish Chairman Unsure If They’ll Carry Fox RSNs Again

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish customers have been blacked out on 16 Fox regional sports networks since July 26, and according to the satellite provider’s chairman Charlie Ergen, customers could have to get used to those channels not being available through the service.

In a conference call discussing Dish’s Q2 results, Ergen highlighted where the two sides differ, with Dish calling the fees to carry the RSNs too expensive and Fox’s claim that they are simply seeking fair value for the content. Ergen would go on to say after a certain amount of time, customers may forget that the RSNs were even a part of the service to being with.

Read the full story on TVT’s sister publicationMultichannel News.