Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ Splashes onto Snapchat

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—Discovery Channel’s summer staple “Shark Week” is pushing into new media as a new short-form series, “Shark Week on Snapchat,” is scheduled to launch on July 23 exclusively on Snapchat’s Discover platform.

“Shark Week on Snapchat” will be hosted by comedian Jordan Carlos and will have three episodes, with each episode remaining on the platform for two days before the next episode premieres. In addition a special filter will be available for Snapchat users to “shark” themselves on July 23.

This special series is part of the deal that Discovery Communications and Snap, Inc. signed earlier this year to develop shows for Snapchat’s Discover platform. “Shark Week on Snapchat” was produced by Discovery’s Original Content team and Group Nine Studios.

“Shark Week” officially gets underway on Discovery Channel as of July 23 and runs through July 30.