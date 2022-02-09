Discovery, WarnerMedia Deal Approved by U.S. Regulators
By George Winslow published
The deal passed antitrust review by U.S. regulators, Discovery said in a filing with the SEC
NEW YORK—The proposed merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia has passed an important hurdle, with Discovery reporting that the proposed merger has passed U.S. regulatory review for possible antitrust violations.
Discovery made the disclosure in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
The deal has already been approved by European regulators and only needs to be approved by shareholders to be finalized. Discovery and AT&T have said the $43 billion deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.
In the 425 Filing, Discovery told the SEC that: “As of February 9, 2022, Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”) and AT&T Inc. (“AT&T”) have satisfied the closing condition in Section 9.1(d)(i)of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of May 17, 2021, by and among Discovery, AT&T, DrakeSubsidiary, Inc. and Magallanes, Inc. (“Spinco”) relating to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended(“HSR Act”). The HSR Act statutory waiting period has expired or otherwise been terminated, and any agreement not to consummate the transaction between the parties and the Federal Trade Commission or the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice or any other applicable governmental entity, has also expired or otherwise been terminated.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
