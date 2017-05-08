Discovery Communications Installs BroadView OnDemand 2.0

TORONTO—BroadView Software and Discovery Communications have announced a deal that will see Discovery deploy BroadView’s OnDemand 2.0 platform for its U.S. networks, including Discovery Channel, TLC and Investigation Discovery. The OnDemand 2.0 platform is designed for non-linear scheduling. This new implementation builds off a previous rollout of BroadView’s Program Scheduling technology at Discovery Communications networks.

The OnDemand system provides bi-directional integration and features an architecture with workflows that can be triggered by process and user decisions. Created schedules are connected through flexible and configurable multidimensional relationships to different on-demand platforms.

This deal is a continuation of the five-year partnership that Discovery Communications has with BroadView. The technology will provide Discovery with a single scheduling system for linear and non-linear distribution, according to Barry Dubin, vice president of global content systems at Discovery.