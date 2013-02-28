DirecTV’s 4K Trademark Applications

WASHINGTON – Several news outlets have reported that DirecTV has filed several trademark applications pertaining to 4KTV, or what the consumer electronics industry would like to be known as “Ultra HDTV.” Fierce Cable’s Steve Donohue was able to tease them out of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s database, (versus TV Technology’s erstwhile effort on the infernal site). Donohue and other report that the direct broadcast satellite TV provider filed trademark applications for “4KN,” “4KNet,” “4KNetwork” and others on Feb. 21.



See the rest of Steve’s coverage at FierceCable.

Check out DBS subscriber reaction at DBSTalk.com.



