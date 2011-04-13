DirecTV to Add Local HD Channels in 16 Markets



EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.: DirecTV will add local HD broadcast signals in 16 additional markets, beginning this summer, the satellite service provider said this week. Of the new markets, 15 will receive local channels from DirecTV for the first time. By the end of 2011, it will offer local-channel access to 99 percent of U.S. TV homes, covering 190 markets across the country, including local HD in 174 of those markets, the company said. The new HD markets are:



Alexandria, La.

Billings, Mont.

Chico-Redding, Calif.*

(*SD locals already available)

Elmira, N.Y.

Great Falls, Mont.

Greenwood-Greenville, Miss.

Hattiesburg-Laurel, Miss.

Jackson, Tenn.

Jonesboro, Ark.

Lake Charles, La.

Panama City, Fla.

Parkersburg, W.Va.

Quincy, Ill.-Hannibal, Mo.-Keokuk, Iowa

St. Joseph, Mo.

Utica, N.Y.

Yuma, Ariz.





-- Television Broadcast



