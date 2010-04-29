DirecTV Launches HD Spanish Language Services



DirecTV has announced that it is has become the first video service provider to offer Spanish language high-definition services Univision HD and TeleFutura HD on a national basis. The services were initiated on April 28 and swell DirecTV’s lineup of HD programming to more than 160 channels.



“We are thrilled to make both Univision and TeleFutura available in high definition on DirecTV, providing our viewers the opportunity to enjoy their favorite programming in the highest digital quality picture available,” said Tonia O’Connor, Univision’s executive vice president of distribution sales and marketing. “Our viewers have come to expect the best from our networks, and partnering with DirecTV allows us to deliver our networks via their leading satellite technology.”



DirecTV’s customers who have been subscribers to standard-definition programming from Univision East and TeleFutura West will automatically get the HD services if they have HD Access and the requisite HD equipment available.



