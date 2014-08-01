DirecTV Latin America Signs ICC License with Hansen Technologies
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Hansen Technologies announced that DirecTV Latin America has signed a seven-year license agreement for the use of Hansen’s ICC Customer Care and Billing technology for its PanAmericana division in Latin America. This agreement will provide all DirecTV’s PanAmericana countries with a comprehensive platform for managing all aspects of a pay TV billing operation, as well as an Argentina-based consulting, services, and support team in Buenos Aires.
PanAmericana is DirecTV Latin America’s largest division, providing satellite pay TV to over 6 million subscribers across nine territories, including: Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Caribbean and Uruguay. The ICC solution is used to manage access to SD, HD, pre and post-paid subscription models over DTH, as well as provide bundled offerings, including combinations of DTH and broadband.
