DirecTV Cooks in 3D

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.: DirecTV and Scripps Networks are teaming up to produce what’s likely the first cooking show produced in full dual-image 3D. The pair are putting together a 3D version of “Guy’s Big Bite,” the Food Network franchise starring Guy Fieri. The first 3D episode will debut on DirecTV’s n3D channel Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.



n3D, DirecTV’s general entertainment 3D channel “powered by Panasonic” will offer six new episodes of “Guy’s Big Bite,” produced specifically for 3D. DirecTV says the shows “will feature mouthwatering signature recipes such as, Andouille and Clam Crostini, Sloppy Joes with Maui Onion Straws, Hoisin Chicken Fold Ups, Braised Pork Shoulder and Garlic Parmesan Crab.” In 3D.



“We’re interested in seeing how viewers react to our content in a 3D environment,” said Lynne Costantini, executive vice president of affiliate sales and marketing for Scripps Networks. “As our distribution partners begin to explore this new format, it’s important for us to be involved and support them....”



DirecTV has carried the 2010 MLB All-Star Game, the 2010 U.S. Open Tennis and ESPN’s coverage of the Summer X Games 16--all in 3D, as well as Guitar Center Sessions with Peter Gabriel and Jane’s Addiction. The service is available via a free software upgrade for DirecTV HD subs who have 3DTV sets. -- Deborah D. McAdams

