DIRECTV Announces New 3D Surfing Series



DIRECTV recently announced a partnership with Union Square Media to begin work on a new 3D telvision series.



Titled “Gone Until December,” the show will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional female surfing. Numerous surfers will be profiled, including some of the world’s top competitors, revealing some of the personal struggles they face while touring the professional circuit. Tournament locations include Brazil, France, New Zealand, South Africa and the United States



Union Square Media has produced numerous extreme sports and related programming from around the world. The production team will be lead by award-winning director Christopher Scott.



“Producing this series in 3D will give consumers an opportunity to see authentic television while at the same time viewing in 3D some of the more exotic surfing scenes ever filmed,” stated Ed Manetta, senior executive producer with Union Square, in a press release.



“Gone Until December” will be available exclusively to DIRECTV subscribers through their 3D channel, n3D, sponsored by Panasonic.



