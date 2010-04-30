Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ provides HD repurposing for KTVU-TV

KTVU-TV, Channel 2 in Oakland, CA, has purchased Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ Broadcast Management System (MonitorIQ BMS).

MonitorIQ BMS is a next-generation broadcast monitoring system that combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content search, retrieve and repurposing, Web publishing, signal monitoring, air check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a highly scalable networked appliance, with a powerful Web-based management user interface designed to help broadcasters improve their productivity and bottom line.

“One of the main reasons we purchased MonitorIQ was for its ability to repurpose HD,” said Don Thompson, KTVU manager of engineering operations. “Our promotions department does a very quick turnaround of breaking news promos, and we want to be able to maintain that HD format, which we do not currently have the ability to do.”

MonitorIQ is a configurable logger with the ability to set recordings based on its needs and will enable KTVU to customize its recordings based on time block, channel or episode.

KTVU, Channel 2, is the San Francisco Bay Area’s Fox affiliate that has been owned by Atlanta-based Cox Media Group, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, since 1964. In addition to KTVU, MonitorIQ will also be used by its sister station KICU-TV, Channel 36 in San Jose, CA. KTVU has been working closely with Digital Nirvana since mid-2009.