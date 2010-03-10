Digital Cinema Summit Offers Latest in 3D



The 2010 NAB Show Digital Cinema Summit, "3D: Cinema and Home," will feature multiple expert speakers and in-depth sessions addressing aspects of 3D. The summit will take place on April 10 and 11, during the annual NAB Show which runs from April 10-15 in Las Vegas.



Topics at this year's summit include creating high-quality 3D content for broadcast, cinema, and other distribution types; 3D perceptual viewing; common techniques for and lessons learned in 3D image capture and display; modifying the post-production workflow to handle 3D; the feasibility of converting 2D materials to 3D; and techniques for distributing 3D content via broadcast, cable, satellite, and optical media, such as BluRay Disc. A full schedule of session topics, speakers, and times is available at www.smpte.org/events/smpte_nab/2010DCS/.



The summit is co-produced by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, the Entertainment Technology Center (ETC) at the University of Southern California, the European Broadcasting Union and NAB.



The 2010 Digital Cinema Summit comes about one year after SMPTE announced the requirements for a stereoscopic 3D Home Master standard. This standard will provide high-level image formatting requirements for the source materials authored and delivered by content developers. It will also provide requirements for the delivery of those materials to all distribution channels.



"In a world where people want their content to be everywhere–and to travel with them anywhere–this standard will provide a delivery roadmap for studios, broadcasters, production houses, display manufacturers, smart phone providers, and others," said Wendy Aylsworth, SMPTE vice president of engineering and senior vice president of technology for Warner Bros.



SMPTE expects to finalize the core specifications of the 3D Home Master standard by the end of the year.



