Digital Anarchy adds Avid support for Beauty Box Video

Digital Anarchy has announced the first release of Beauty Box Video for the Avid Media Composer family of products.

Avid editors will now have access to the plug-in for removing blemishes and wrinkles from film, 4K and HD. In addition to Avid support, Beauty Box Video 3.0 introduces new masking algorithms that improve automatic masking and greatly increase the quality of the automatic retouching.

It also further refines OpenCL support and increases rendering speed on ATI and Nvidia graphics cards. There are now over 35 preset styles from which video editors can choose.

Beauty Box Video 3.0 solves gives subjects a makeover in post production, using state-of-the-art face detection, masking and smoothing algorithms that preserve important details and the natural skin texture. All this combines to create realistic digital makeup.