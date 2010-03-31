Digital Alert Systems to Highlight DASDEC-II IP-Based EAS



Digital Alert Systems, a division of Monroe Electronics, will introduce DASDEC-II, an IP-based, Common Alerting Protocol-compatible EAS encoder/decoder set at the NAB Show.



Ready to go straight from the box, DASDEC-II can be used as a drop-in replacement for existing EAS encoder/decoder sets. DASDEC-II supports a broad range of physical connection and interface protocols—including simple GPI/O, serial, USB, and IP networking. DASDEC-II has a nonvolatile memory bank and automatically logs FCC alert compliance.



DASDEC-II’s MPEG encoder option allows it to encode emergency alert video and audio into MPEG-1, MPEG-2, or MPEG-4 streams for Ethernet output. This feature simplifies alert management by allowing broadcasters to distribute and deploy emergency alerts in the specific format already in use by the station, without the need for additional encoding equipment.



Broadcasters also can select the EXP-3NIC option, which provides an additional three 10/100 or 10/100/1000 Ethernet connections for a total of four ports that provide multiple access points within a station.



Digital Alert Systems will be at Booth C3651.



