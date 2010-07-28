Digital Alert Systems offers free CAP-compliant firmware upgrade

Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and provider of enhanced emergency alert systems (EAS), will provide a free firmware upgrade to support Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) compliance in all of its DASDEC EAS units. This upgrade, which will now be included as a standard part of each new DASDEC system, is available at no charge to existing customers, allowing them to fulfill the anticipated EAS CAP requirements easily (all in a single box) and without the need to purchase any additional equipment.