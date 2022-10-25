Digital Alert Systems, Harmonic Partner On Emergency Alert Integration

LYONDONVILLE, N.Y. and SAN JOSE, Calif.—Digital Alert Systems and Harmonic today announced a new technology partnership under which the former’s DASDEC Flexible Emergency Messaging Platform and EAS-Net IP communications protocol integrate with Harmonic’s XOS Advanced Media Processor.

The move, which benefits OTA, broadcasters, cable TV operators and streaming providers, makes it possible for those using both companies’ systems—whether used in an ATSC 1.0, 3.0 or joint environment—to include emergency information in their programming in an efficient manner, Digital Alert Systems said.

The integration means users can provide emergency alerting information, including text crawls and audio, using a single, simple IP communications connection, thereby eliminating the need to have one or more separate media keyers and switchers as well as a number of cables and connectors. It also eliminates the need for full-screen replacement for emergency messaging, it said.

As a result, the installation becomes clean, eliminates clutter and costs less. It also enables the DASDEC to be placed in a remote market and connected via an IP network directly to the Harmonic XOS process, a capability that would not be possible without EAS-NET, it said.

The EAS-Net communication protocol enables emergency alert text and audio message transfers to remote devices and includes many other features, such as flexible event scheduling, simultaneous multi-station alerts and multilingual support. EAS-Net also features expansion options, like EAS-Net AEA, which supports the Advanced Emergency Information (AEI) elements in the ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV) standard. This means the same equipment supports both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 standards and future developments, Digital Alert Systems said.

Harmonic's XOS is the only tier-one media processor that has successfully integrated with Digital Alert Systems' advanced IP-based EAS-Net protocol, it said.

"This partnership marks two best-in-class companies coming together to streamline the emergency message requirements for broadcasters and Multiple Video Programming Distributors," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development at Digital Alert Systems.

"Both the DASDEC system and the Harmonic XOS media processor offer the dual-platform benefit of supporting ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0. Also, EAS-NET saves customers money by reducing equipment footprint, and it packs many revolutionary features that further distinguish ATSC 3.0 from ATSC 1.0," he said.

Many Harmonic customers have deployed the integration into their daily workflows, said Jing Zhou, ATSC solutions manager at Harmonic. "Our collaboration with Digital Alert Systems is another example of Harmonic's continued investment and commitment to ATSC and the entire broadcast community."