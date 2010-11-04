Dielectric Communications changes name to SPX Communication Technology

Dielectric Communications announced Oct. 22 that it will now operate under the name of SPX Communication Technology.

The full range of Dielectric products, including its RF broadcast antenna systems, transmission line, switching and patching components, and transmission accessories, will continue to be sold globally by SPX Communication Technology under the Dielectric brand.

The new name is intended to reflect more accurately the company's expanding focus on developing and marketing a broader spectrum of global communication technologies and solutions, and it underscores the company's close strategic alignment with its parent company, SPX, according to a press announcement.