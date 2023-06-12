Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Acquire Golden Globes

HOLLYWOOD—After several years of controversies, Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge have agreed to acquire all the Golden Globes’ assets, rights, and properties from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Financial terms were not disclosed.

As part of the deal DCP and its partners reported that they will plan, host, and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards show and will pursue commercial opportunities for the Golden Globes across the globe. Those will include negotiating a new deal for a broadcaster to air the show in the U.S.

In addition, HFPA who had run the awards show, has announced that it will shut down. Funds from the transaction will be used to create the Golden Globe Foundation, a California nonprofit public-benefit corporation that will continue HFPA’s entertainment-related charitable giving.

“We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise,” said Helen Hoehne, president of HFPA.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” said Todd Boehly, chairman of Eldridge. “My partners at DCP and I are grateful to Helen and team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, implementing a professional, safe, and accountable environment, and trusting new ownership with a new direction for the Globes."

"As stewards of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world,” said Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder, Penske Media, and CEO of DCP. “We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and captivate new and existing audiences to celebrate the very best in television and motion pictures.”

HFPA had been dogged by a number of controversies in recent years with critics complaining about the lack of diversity in its membership and other issues. Following those complaints, NBC refused to air the awards show in 2022 though it returned to the broadcaster in 2023.

The Golden Globe Awards, viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, will be controlled by DCP, the world’s largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, kicking off the entertainment industry’s highly anticipated awards season.

Currently there is no broadcaster lined up to air the Globes next year in the U.S. NBC's contract for the awards show has expired.