DHD Announces XS3 Core Audio Processor for IBC2023

LEIPZIG, Germany—DHD audio has announced a new addition to its modular range of audio studio equipment and systems, the XS3 core audio processor.

The XS3 core audio processor supports up to 20 stereo faders on DHD audio mixing consoles.

Scheduled for introduction at the IBC 2023 show in Amsterdam, 15-18 September, the XS3 will be demonstrated as part of a complete working system on DHD stand 8.B73.

Cores form the heart of every DHD system by processing all the audio as well as connecting control surfaces, the company explained.

They also perform input/output routing and interfacing with the outside world. IP audio feeds as well as IP-connected remote device control can be closely integrated. Automated workflows and product virtualization are also supported.

The XS3 will form the basis for the reintroduction of complete mixer bundles which have proved very popular with DHD customers over the years. These will be introduced for the SX2, DX2, and TX2 models with planned delivery at the end of Q4 2023, DHD said.

Occupying just 1U of rack space, the XS3 is designed to allow fast and easy configuration. An integral setup assistant tool allows a system supervisor to choose between default settings with a choice of assignable-button functions and display layouts. More advanced settings can be selected using DHD’s Toolbox configuration software which can be activated via an optional license.

Features supported by the XS3 include:

11 predefined busses comprising two PGM, two auxiliary, six CF (N-1) and one PFL.

One IPx slot for Dante or AES67 interface.

Eight APC ports for control surface and I/O modules.

16 x 16 USB audio interface.

One MADI SFP port.

Dante 4 x 4 channels on separate network port.

A 16 x 16 channel AES67 interface can be activated via a optional license.

Main plus redundant power inputs.

Each bundle comes complete with a power supply and cabling.